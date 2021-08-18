© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Soccer In Charlotte — What Happens Next?

Published August 18, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT
Charlotte FC stadium renovations
Charlotte FC/Populous
/
An entry tunnel will be added on the stadium's north side, leading to the locker rooms, in an area that's now a workshop and storage. It will be surrounded by The Vault, a new premium club area.

In 2019, the Charlotte Football Club was founded, bringing Major League Soccer to Charlotte. The club is expected to play its first game in 2022, but there has been plenty of development and behind-the-scenes planning.

The team hired its first head coach last month and is now establishing its official fan club and selling certain tickets for games at Bank of America Stadium.

Guest host Erik Spanberg and guests talk all things soccer in Charlotte

Guests:
Alex Andrejev, reporter at The Charlotte Observer
Kendall Jackson, Mint City Collective chapter coordinator
Nick Kelly, president of Charlotte Football Club
Ashley Mahoney, reporter at The Charlotte Post

