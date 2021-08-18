Soccer In Charlotte — What Happens Next?

In 2019, the Charlotte Football Club was founded, bringing Major League Soccer to Charlotte. The club is expected to play its first game in 2022, but there has been plenty of development and behind-the-scenes planning.

The team hired its first head coach last month and is now establishing its official fan club and selling certain tickets for games at Bank of America Stadium.

Guest host Erik Spanberg and guests talk all things soccer in Charlotte

Guests:

Alex Andrejev, reporter at The Charlotte Observer

Kendall Jackson, Mint City Collective chapter coordinator

Nick Kelly, president of Charlotte Football Club

Ashley Mahoney, reporter at The Charlotte Post

