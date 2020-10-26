These Charlotte Bonds Are On The Ballot In The 2020 Election

Voters in Charlotte are being asked whether they want to approve three bond packages during the 2020 general election. The bonds on the ballot focus on transportation, neighborhoods and affordable housing. Together, the bonds total $197.2 million.

The bonds are the last of the general obligation bonds for Charlotte and provide funding for projects that help with the city's growth. The bonds are the fourth and final of a series of bond package that has been approved in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Here's what's on the ballot:

Transportation Bonds

Amount: $102,732,000

This funding would focus on Charlotte streets to help improve roads, sidewalks and bridges, cover normal repair, construct bridges and sidewalks, improve pedestrian safety, upgrade and improve traffic signals and lights, and provide bikeways.

The bond money would also improve access to the LYNX Blue Line, and will also provide funding to reduce traffic-related deaths.

Neighborhood Improvement Bonds

Amount: $44,500,000

The infrastructure bonds would focus on neighborhoods, including Corridors of Opportunity, which are the following.

Beatties Ford and Rozzelles Ferry roads

Central Avenue and Albemarle Road

Freedom Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard

Interstate 85 and West Sugar Creek Road

North Tryon and Graham streets

West Boulevard

This bond funding would also provide support for the Comprehensive Neighborhood Improvement Program, which would improve roadways, bikeways and sidewalks for better access to work and retail.

Housing Bonds

Amount: $50,000,000

If this bond is approved, funding would go to the Charlotte Housing Trust Fund, to help provide affordable housing, maintain and preserve current housing and provide assistance for those experiencing homelessness.

Past projects have approved money for The Tall Oaks community’s redevelopment to provide affordable housing in the Cherry community, a historically Black neighborhood in Charlotte, as well as helping with reopening of The Men’s Shelter of Charlotte.