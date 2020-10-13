2020 N.C. Election

-
Early voting in North Carolina wrapped up on Saturday, with a steady stream of people at polls in and around Charlotte.
A get-out-the vote rally in swing state North Carolina on Saturday ended with police using pepper spray on some participants and making several arrests.
U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham campaigned at UNC Charlotte on Saturday afternoon with the rapper Common.
Campaign workers outside the early voting site in Wadesboro say they’re seeing repeated instances of violations of voter assistance
The North Carolina Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against the Rockingham County Board of Elections for closing an early voting site indefinitely.
Either presidential candidate could win North Carolina in this upcoming election. But a Trump or Biden win could come down to the number of Black voters.
Voters who live in Charlotte city limits are being asked if they want to approve bonds that would help fund transportation and housing initiatives. Here's what to know before you head to the polls.
County Elections Director: More Than 85% Of Mecklenburg Ballots Will Have Been Cast Before Election DayMore than half of registered voters in North Carolina have already cast their ballots as early voting wraps up Saturday. Absentee by-mail ballots are still coming in and the state can count them until Nov. 12 as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Joining WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf as part of our weekly check-in is Mecklenburg County elections director Michael Dickerson.
State election officials say about 144,000 people voted curbside between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28.
Republican Madison Cawthorn, Democrat Moe Davis Locked In Bitter Fight For Western NC Congressional SeatRepublican Madison Cawthorn and Democrat Moe Davis are waging an intense fight over North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.