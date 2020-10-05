Charlotte Affordable Housing

-
Voters who live in Charlotte city limits are being asked if they want to approve bonds that would help fund transportation and housing initiatives. Here's what to know before you head to the polls.
The Charlotte City Council voted 8 to 3 Monday to commit $3 million in city housing bond money to the proposed redevelopment of the aging Brookhill Village. But it comes with strings attached.
As many as 40 million renters nationwide have fallen behind on their rent and faced the threat of eviction this year. For now, a Sept. 1 order from the Centers for Disease Control makes it harder for property owners to kick out tenants who are suffering financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it's not a guarantee against evictions.
