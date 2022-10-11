High rent and homes prices worsen Charlotte's affordable housing problem

Rent hikes and expensive homes are all-too-common in Charlotte. But a number of factors have led to the continued increase of people experiencing homelessness in the Queen City.

The cost of rent climbed over 17% year-over-year, more pricey townhomes are being built in traditionally affordable areas and local homeless shelters are seeing longer stays.

But advocates say solutions include the renovation and preservation of naturally occurring affordable housing, public and private money going toward the construction of public housing, and shifts in public policy.

We get the latest on affordable housing in Charlotte with local advocates and officials.

GUESTS

Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County manager

Mark Ethridge, partner at Ascent Real Estate Capital

Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above