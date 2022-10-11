© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

High rent and homes prices worsen Charlotte's affordable housing problem

Published October 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
IMG_7801.jpg
Erin Keever / WFAE
/
Townhouses under construction in the Charlotte area.

Rent hikes and expensive homes are all-too-common in Charlotte. But a number of factors have led to the continued increase of people experiencing homelessness in the Queen City.

The cost of rent climbed over 17% year-over-year, more pricey townhomes are being built in traditionally affordable areas and local homeless shelters are seeing longer stays.

But advocates say solutions include the renovation and preservation of naturally occurring affordable housing, public and private money going toward the construction of public housing, and shifts in public policy.

We get the latest on affordable housing in Charlotte with local advocates and officials.

GUESTS

Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County manager

Mark Ethridge, partner at Ascent Real Estate Capital

Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Charlotte Affordable Housing
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz