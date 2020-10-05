The latest news and information about voting and the 2020 races.
What You Need To Know
COVID-19 has changed the way we work, the way we travel -- and the way we vote. More than 710,000 North Carolina voters have requested an absentee ballot…
With the coronavirus causing many of us to stay away from crowds, an unprecedented number of people are expected to vote absentee for the Nov. 3 election.…
Election officials are already reporting a shortage of poll workers for the Nov. 3 election. Here's how to sign up.
Do you have questions about the 2020 General Election? This year, with the coronavirus pandemic, knowing how to vote is just as important as what is on…
Many people who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities have health conditions that prevent them from leaving the site to vote in person. That means absentee by-mail voting is common enough that those facilities have some special rules about how to vote by mail in North Carolina.
LATEST ELECTION NEWS
Charlotte TalksThe end is near. 1,382 days after Donald Trump filed for reelection — on the same day as his inauguration — the finish line of the 2020 election is within reach, and the results in the Carolinas will have national consequences.
Charlotte TalksElection nights have gone on to become a mainstay of broadcasting. Sometimes it takes hours to determine the winner, and sometimes the race is called pretty early.
In a week "unlike any other" featuring "the most important election of our lives," let us remember there will be events that are legitimately extraordinary. Actual records will in fact be broken.
While the pandemic has made this an unprecedented election for all campaigns, it's a particular challenge for the record number of Asian American and Pacific Islander candidates running this year.
Early voting in North Carolina wrapped up on Saturday, with a steady stream of people at polls in and around Charlotte.
A get-out-the vote rally in swing state North Carolina on Saturday ended with police using pepper spray on some participants and making several arrests.
U.S. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham campaigned at UNC Charlotte on Saturday afternoon with the rapper Common.
Data show on-time delivery of first-class mail continues to lag, including in many swing states.
Rules in several key states don't allow election workers to begin processing or counting mail-in ballots until Election Day, so the winners may not be declared for days.
On the Friday night before Election Day, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison met in South Carolina's capital city of Columbia for their second and final debate, clashing over issues related to criminal justice reform, health care and political sniping in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.