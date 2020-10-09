BIDEN AND TRUMP ON THE ISSUES
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have very different views on how to tackle America's pressing issues. That much is clear. But what specifically are they proposing? NPR Politics has sifted through Trump's and Biden's plans, as released by their campaigns, and narrowed in on a few key issues to show what they're promising and how each man's priorities differ from his opponent's.
N.C. CANDIDATES' QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS
WFAE asked the candidates why voters should vote for them. Here are their answers.
North Carolina candidates for the U.S. Senate answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
North Carolina candidates for the United States House of Representatives answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
Candidates for Charlotte-area seats on the North Carolina General Assembly answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
Candidates for Charlotte-area North Carolina judicial races answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
Candidates for North Carolina state treasurer answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
Candidates for North Carolina commissioner of agriculture answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
Candidates for Mecklenburg County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
Candidates for the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
VOTING ESSENTIALS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Voters who live in Charlotte city limits are being asked if they want to approve bonds that would help fund transportation and housing initiatives. Here's what to know before you head to the polls.
There are a lot of races on the typical ballot in an election year. What are the jobs the candidates are elected to do? Here are the job descriptions of the offices on the 2020 North Carolina ballot.
In swing states, where the margins of victory are likely to be close, rules that prohibit counting ballots before Election Day may mean it takes hours or days before a winner is declared.
Despite the cascade of other crises this year, climate change has emerged as a key election issue. The two major-party presidential candidates' positions on it could not be more different.
Plenty of college students express concerns about voting during this general election, especially when so many students participate in remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the rules.
WFAE has compiled some of the most common questions concerning everything around in-person voting this year -- outside of the actual act of voting -- from observation to intimidation to buffer zones to police presence.
For the most part, convicted felons can't vote in North Carolina while they're still finishing their sentences. Here are the details.
Early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday, Oct. 15 and lasts until Saturday, Oct. 31. Have questions about voting in person during a pandemic? We've compiled some answers.
You can't vote twice in North Carolina, but illegal voting isn't always intentional. And things are a little more confusing than usual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. To help voters sort out the rules, we reached out to the North Carolina State Board of Elections for answers.
Many people who live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities have health conditions that prevent them from leaving the site to vote in person. That means absentee by-mail voting is common enough that those facilities have some special rules about how to vote by mail in North Carolina.
Election officials are already reporting a shortage of poll workers for the Nov. 3 election. Here's how to sign up.
With the coronavirus causing many of us to stay away from crowds, an unprecedented number of people are expected to vote absentee for the Nov. 3 election.…