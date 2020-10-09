© 2020 WFAE
Learn everything you need to know about voting in the upcoming election, including how to vote in person or through the mail as well as local candidates' positions on various issues and why they think you should vote for them.

BIDEN AND TRUMP ON THE ISSUES


President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have very different views on how to tackle America's pressing issues. That much is clear. But what specifically are they proposing? NPR Politics has sifted through Trump's and Biden's plans, as released by their campaigns, and narrowed in on a few key issues to show what they're promising and how each man's priorities differ from his opponent's.

N.C. CANDIDATES' QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS


WFAE asked the candidates why voters should vote for them. Here are their answers.

  • U.S. Senate
    North Carolina candidates for the U.S. Senate answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
  • U.S. House Of Representatives
    North Carolina candidates for the United States House of Representatives answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
  • N.C. Senate
    Candidates for Charlotte-area seats on the North Carolina General Assembly answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
  • N.C. House Of Representatives
    Candidates for Charlotte-area seats on the North Carolina General Assembly answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
  • North Carolina Judges
    Candidates for Charlotte-area North Carolina judicial races answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
  • N.C. State Treasurer
    Candidates for North Carolina state treasurer answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
  • Commissioner Of Agriculture
    Candidates for North Carolina commissioner of agriculture answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
  • Soil And Water Conservation District Supervisor
    Candidates for Mecklenburg County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).
  • Mecklenburg County Commission
    Candidates for the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners answered questions about why they should be elected (or reelected).

Look Up Your Ballot Information

 (Reload the page if you don't see the lookup.)

VOTING ESSENTIALS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
