Trade Issues Have Divided Democrats, So Where Do The 2020 Candidates Stand?

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Lexie SchapitlElena Burnett
Published October 11, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

Editor's Note on April 8, 2020: With the Democratic primary now down to one candidate, we're no longer updating the below graphic. But you can still see the stances of all candidates — past and present — below.

Trade is a signature policy area for President Trump, and one where he has been able to take dramatic action. Trump's protectionist policies appealed to voters in the industrial Midwest, the region that was critical to his 2016 victory. Now, Democratic presidential candidates are campaigning in the shadow of Trump's tariffs, subsequent trade wars and pursuit of a replacement for NAFTA.

Trade has sharply divided Democrats in recent years, as they have weighed the benefits of trade, like greater access to foreign markets, against fears of job losses and the power of multinational corporations.

Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Lexie Schapitl
Lexie Schapitl is a production assistant with NPR's Washington Desk.
Elena Burnett