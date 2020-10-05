2020 Election: Tracking The Issues

-
Here's what the presidential candidates' policies are on handling COVID-19, from testing to a vaccine.
-
How the economic priorities of the Republican president and his Democratic challenger compare.
-
Here's how the presidential candidates compare on plans for racial equality.
-
Here's how the national security priorities of the Republican president and his Democratic challenger compare.
-
How the criminal justice priorities of the Republican president and his Democratic challenger compare.
-
Here's how the health care priorities of the Republican president and his Democratic challenger compare.
-
Compare the presidential candidates' immigration policies, from the border wall to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
-
Compare the presidential candidates' education policies, from college tuition to universal pre-K to "patriotic" curriculum.
-
NPR Politics has pulled out the major party presidential candidates' plans on key issues facing the country. Read our guide to their policies.
-
Here's how the environmental priorities of the Republican president and his Democratic challenger compare.