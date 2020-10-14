FAQ: Can Felons Vote In North Carolina?

People convicted of a felony in North Carolina temporarily lose citizenship rights, such as the right to vote. People who were registered to vote before their felony conviction will automatically have their registrations canceled by their local elections board.

Additionally, any attempts to register to vote while an active felon is a felony.

However, after completing judgment and their sentence against them, such as parole and community service, previously convicted felons will be eligible to vote.

Additionally, under a new order from a Wake County Superior Court, if a voter's probation, post-release supervision or parole has been extended solely because of paying fines, fees or restitution and the voter does not know of any other reason for the extension, they are now permitted to register and vote.

Voters eligible to register and vote under the court order must reregister to vote if they were previously registered.

It is encouraged for voters to ask for their Certificate of Restoration of Forfeited Rights and Citizenship from their releasing officer. That should make things easier. The certificate is not necessary to register or vote, but it may make it easier if the voter encounters any problems.

