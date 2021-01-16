© 2021 WFAE
Labess: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST

Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.

This Algerian and Canadian band proves that music has no boundaries even in times of isolation. Recording its set from France and Colombia, Labess blends flamenco and Gypsy jazz-influenced North African chaabi into energetic soul music with a nonstop beat. Singing in Arabic, French and Spanish, lead vocalist Nedjim Bouizzoul mixes realism and hope, gentleness and fury, in stories about exile that illustrate the joys and the distress that pave the road from the native countries to new homes and back again. Through his poetry, he proposes we reflect on cultural diversity and the necessity to unite, no matter our differences. This concert took place on the opening night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

  • "Yal Maknin"

  • "Yemma"

  • "La Vida Es Un Carnaval"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Nedjim Bouizzoul: lead vocals, guitar (France)

  • Simon Demouveaux: banjo, oud (France)

  • Rabah Khalfa: derbouka, chorus (France)

  • Simon Lannoy: cello (France)

  • Loran Bozic: violin (France)

  • Pierre Bonnet: bass (France)

  • Mike Rajamahendra: drum (France)

  • François Taillefer: percussion (France)

  • Julio Frias: percussion (Colombia)

  • Miche Molina: accordion (Colombia)

  • Javier Villa: trombone (Colombia)

  • Rafael "Pachalo" Gavilan: trumpet (Colombia)

  • Moises Marquez Leyva: saxophonist (Colombia)

    • CREDITS

  • Producer: Arte de Luz

  • Video: Victor Delfim

  • Audio: Arnaud "Peck" Dervaux

    • Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

    TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • GLOBALFEST TEAM

  • Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

  • 2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

  • Event Producer: Ian Thake

  • Host: Angélique Kidjo

  • Social Media Manager: Valerie French

  • Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

  • Legal Services: Tamizdat

  • Legal Services: Duane Morris

  • Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

  • Video Production: MODEMA Studios

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

