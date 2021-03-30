A record number of unaccompanied minors are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border and Border Patrol facilities are overwhelmed. Agencies are scrambling to find shelter for them, and they say they need more help.

Groups of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have recently visited the border, framing the situation in very different lights. A group of GOP senators toured high-profile areas on the border and warned against a surge of human trafficking. Democrats instead chose to highlight the plight of migrant children being held by the federal government.

About 5,000 children are being held by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in emergency influx shelters.

What does their reality look like on the ground at the border? And what should the U.S. government do about it?

