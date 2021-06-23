Crowded House Reunites On 'Dreamers Are Waiting'

Neil Finn was onstage with Fleetwood Mac when he was struck with the feeling of missing his own band, Crowded House. It had been over a decade since it last released an album, but that didn't stop Finn from pursuing a new project with bassist Nick Seymour and keyboardist Mitchell Froom.

In the past, Finn also played alongside his brother, Tim. This time, Finn enlisted his sons, Liam and Elroy, expanding Crowded House into a larger family affair.

The result is a new album called Dreamers Are Waiting.

In this episode, we talk to Neil Finn about the new record, playing with his sons and how Crowded House's biggest hits — "Something So Strong" and "Don't Dream It's Over" — came to resonate with its listeners.

