Olympic Runner Scores Cheesy Sponsors After Sending A Tweet

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rebecca Mehra has many passions. For one, she's a professional runner competing in the U.S. Olympic trials. But she also loves cheese. And in the middle of a big racing week, she joked to her boyfriend about getting a cheese company to sponsor her. He ended up tweeting that on her account, and sure enough, multiple companies have reached out. Mehra is overjoyed and says she's going to pursue one of the offers. Free cheese? Nothing gets cheddar. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.