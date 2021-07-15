This week, and for the foreseeable future, Washington is home to more than 50 Texas State House Democrats.

They have flown to D.C. to demand Congress pass the For The People Act and to stop Texas from passing voting rights restrictions.

Back home, Republicans believe these local lawmakers and President Joe Biden are misrepresenting their position.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott says the purpose of his new bill is not to restrict voting but to secure the elections process. He wants the Democrats back in Austin to attend a special session he was forced to call after Democrats walked out of the regular legislative session in May. That caused the House to lose its quorum and wound up killing the voting legislation.

What is the endgame for both sides?

