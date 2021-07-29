Mecklenburg County Opens Cooling Stations, Provides Fans As High Temperatures Cover Area

Summer temperatures are soaring above 90 degrees each day this week in the Charlotte area. To provide relief from the heat, Mecklenburg County and partner agencies have opened cooling stations and Charlotte Area Transit System is giving free rides to these centers.

The Roof Above Day Services Center at 945 N. College Street is open as a cooling station to anyone experiencing homelessness. The center is set up with misting stations, fans, water fountains and chairs.

Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation spray grounds, pools and centers can be used to cool down too. There is no fee to use the spray grounds and a $2 charge for the pools.

Spray Grounds:

Clarks Creek Community Park, 5435 Hucks Road

Captain Jack, Elizabeth Park, 1100 E. Trade St.

Cordelia Park, 600 E. 24th St.

First Ward Park, 309 E. Seventh St.

Latta Park, 601 East Park Ave.

Nevin Park, 6100 Statesville Rd.

Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St.

West Charlotte Recreation Center, 2401 Kendall Drive

Pools:

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Centre, 2014 Statesville Ave. Open Thursday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cordelia Pool, 2100 N. Davidson St. Open Sunday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Recreation Centers:

Bette Rae Thomas, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte

David B. Waymer, 14008 Holbrooks Rd, Huntersville

Eastway Regional, 3150 Eastway Park Dr., Charlotte

Mallard Creek 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road Charlotte

Ivory/Baker, 1920 Stroud Park Court Charlotte

Revolution Park Sports Academy 1225 Remount Road, Charlotte

Tyvola Senior Center 2225 Tyvola Road, Charlotte

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library branches are open to the public from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday - Sunday.

CATS is giving free transportation to all of these locations for anyone needing a ride to a cooling station.

Fans are free to people 60 and older, also to people 18-59 receiving disability income. Online registration for a fan can be found here or by calling one of the distribution centers. There’s a limit of one fan per person.

Fan Distribution Locations:

Albemarle Road Recreation Center, (980) 314-1011

Bette Rae Thomas Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte, (980) 314-1111

Mallard Creek Recreation Center, 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road Charlotte, (980) 314-1121

Eastway Regional Recreation Center, 3150 Eastway Park Drive, (980) 314-3772

David B. Waymer Recreation Center, 14008 Holbrooks Road Huntersville, (980) 314-1127

Southview Recreation Center, 1720 Vilma Street Charlotte, (980) 314-1105

Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road Charlotte, (980) 314-1320

The Department of Social Services is also giving away fans. To reserve a fan from DSS call 980-314-7018.

