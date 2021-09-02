Eight months ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised to sign the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions into law in Texas.

Last night, the highest court in the land allowed them to take effect.

In a late-night order, the Supreme Court declined to block the new law that bars the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy.

It marks a turning point in the legal battle over abortion rights.And, at least for the time being, validates the move taken by Texas lawmakers to insulate antiabortion legislation from the courts.

What’s next in the legal battle over abortion rights? And what does this mean for women in Texas?

