Catawba County NC Public Schools Student Referrals To Police

WFAE | By Matt Rasnic
Published September 24, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT

In the 2017-2018 school year North Carolina schools referred 5,524 students to the police.

The U.S. government defines referrals as "an action by which a student is reported to any law enforcement agency or official, including a school police unit, for an incident that occurs on school grounds, during school-related event (in-person or virtual), or while taking school transportation, regardless of whether official action is taken.”

Catawba County Public Schools referred 15 students to the police. Here are some highlights from the data.

  • Eight were middle school students, five were elementary students and two were high school students.

Search below to see details from each school in the county.

Refresh this page if data below does not immediately appear.

Matt Rasnic
Matt joined WFAE in 2021. Prior to coming to Charlotte, Matt worked at The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, as a digital producer and audio editor. He also previously worked in public radio at NPR member station WFIU in Indiana. Matt has degrees in journalism and human-centered computing from Indiana University.
See stories by Matt Rasnic