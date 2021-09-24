Union County NC Public Schools Student Referrals To Police

In the 2017-2018 school year North Carolina schools referred 5,524 students to the police.

The U.S. government defines referrals as "an action by which a student is reported to any law enforcement agency or official, including a school police unit, for an incident that occurs on school grounds, during school-related event (in-person or virtual), or while taking school transportation, regardless of whether official action is taken.”

Union County Public Schools referred 37 students to the police. Here are some highlights from the data.



Three were middle school students, 12 elementary students and 22 high school students.

