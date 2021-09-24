© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

York County SC Public Schools Student Referrals To Police

WFAE | By Matt Rasnic
Published September 24, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT

In the 2017-2018 school year South Carolina schools referred 2,948 students to the police.

The U.S. government defines referrals as "an action by which a student is reported to any law enforcement agency or official, including a school police unit, for an incident that occurs on school grounds, during school-related event (in-person or virtual), or while taking school transportation, regardless of whether official action is taken.”

Schools in York County, South Carolina referred 174 students to the police. Here are some highlights from the data.

  • Of the students referred 107 were in high school, 49 were in middle school and 18 were in elementary school.

Search below to see details from each school in the county.

Refresh this page if data below does not immediately appear.

Sign up for our Education Newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Matt Rasnic
Matt joined WFAE in 2021. Prior to coming to Charlotte, Matt worked at The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, as a digital producer and audio editor. He also previously worked in public radio at NPR member station WFIU in Indiana. Matt has degrees in journalism and human-centered computing from Indiana University.
See stories by Matt Rasnic