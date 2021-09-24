York County SC Public Schools Student Referrals To Police

In the 2017-2018 school year South Carolina schools referred 2,948 students to the police.

The U.S. government defines referrals as "an action by which a student is reported to any law enforcement agency or official, including a school police unit, for an incident that occurs on school grounds, during school-related event (in-person or virtual), or while taking school transportation, regardless of whether official action is taken.”

Schools in York County, South Carolina referred 174 students to the police. Here are some highlights from the data.



Of the students referred 107 were in high school, 49 were in middle school and 18 were in elementary school.

