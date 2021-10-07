Masego (feat. Big Boi & JID), 'Garden Party'

Following his 2020 EP Studying Abroad, notable crooner and saxophonist Masego returns with "Garden Party," a lush neo-soul single that unveils wonderland. Building from samples of squawking birds and chirping crickets, producers Iman Omari and Jack Dine create a smooth soundscape where Battle of the Bands meets A Midsummer Night's Dream. Dotted with references to 2007's Stomp The Yard, Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, the track feels suspended in time, content with languishing in the moment. Infinitely cinematic, "Garden Party" unites two generations of Atlanta rap with features from Sleeping Village's JID and Big Boi. The latter takes the track's sultry seduction to the next level with a flow that could've been plucked from Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and X-rated wordplay of the OutKast legend sneaking off for a romantic rendezvous in the bushes.

