Share your favorite holiday memories of loved ones you lost to COVID-19 in 2021

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of millions since the pandemic began, and the death toll has continued to rise this year. Over the holidays, those absences will be deeply felt. That's why this holiday season, NPR's All Things Considered is inviting you to share memories of your lost loved ones with us, so that we might honor them with a remembrance.

If there's someone — a family member, friend, colleague or community member — who has died from the coronavirus this year and won't be at your table, please tell us about them using the form below. We encourage you to share as many details as you can.

An NPR producer may contact you for an upcoming remembrance on-air or online.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

