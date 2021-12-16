The News Roundup — Domestic

The COVID death total in the United States has now passed 800,000. Measures to fight this pandemic are developing. Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that the current COVID booster shots are strong enough to address the threat of the Omicron variant. President Joe Biden has also ordered enough of Pfizer’s oral COVID pills to protect some 10 million Americans.

Top Democrats are at odds with Sen. Joe Manchin over the child tax credit included in the $2 trillion Build Back Better plan. Manchin would like the tax credit to be removed completely. Democrats aren’t willing to nix it entirely. Reporting indicates Democrats will move on to try and address voting rights, shelving the social spending plan.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin reversed an earlier not guilty plea on Wednesday and instead pleaded guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights. This switch means he won’t go to trial in January and could result in a lighter sentence.

