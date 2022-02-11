© 2022 WFAE
Ian Noe, 'River Fool'

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published February 11, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST

Eastern Kentucky singer-songwriter Ian Noe is a storytelling troubadour in the tradition of Steve Goodman and John Prine. "River Fool" — from the forthcoming album River of Fools & Mountains Saints — is an exemplary starting point for Noe's Appalachian tales. His drawl is warm and augmented with stunning back porch harmonies. The seamless interplay between Noe's acoustic guitar playing and John James Tourville's fiddle playing is hypnotic. Mostly, it's the kind of song that says, "Come on in, grab a beverage and let me tell you a story," that you'll want to stay all day for.

Music
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
