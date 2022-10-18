Pakistani fishermen must ferry residents to reach their villages, now islands

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

So much rain fell in Pakistan over the summer that floodwaters created a huge lake in the south. Some villages were submerged, and those left standing became islands. NPR's Diaa Hadid spent a day on the water with fishermen near the southern town of Dadu. Their boats have become a lifeline for these isolated communities.

DIAA HADID, BYLINE: There's a highway in southern Pakistan that abruptly ends and becomes the shore of a lake formed by floodwaters. It's now an impromptu jetty for boats ferrying people to their villages, which are now islands. A hawker sells cold drinks.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: A woman in a black robe and face veil picks through muddy water and into the hull of a small boat. A teenager follows, hauling shopping bags. Men cram onto the bow and stern. A barefoot fisherman pushes the boat into deeper water.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: Fisherman Noor Hussain revs up the outboard motor rigged to his boat.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOAT MOTOR RUNNING)

HADID: He motors past submerged villages. All we can see of them is mosque domes and treetops.

(SOUNDBITE OF WATER SPLASHING)

HADID: Hussain briefly cuts the motor so his brother can pick out garbage tangled in the propeller.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOAT MOTOR CUTTING OFF)

HADID: He says, after the floods hit, fishermen rescued stranded people...

NOOR HUSSAIN: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: ...And that quickly evolved into a thriving water bus service.

HUSSAIN: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: He fits about six passengers in his traditional fishing boat, charges about a $1.30 each and makes about $25 a day - big money around here. He whirs up the engine again.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOAT MOTOR RUNNING)

HADID: We head to Johi. It's the biggest town in the lake, with 200,000 people. It's an hour away.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOAT MOTOR RUNNING)

HADID: Boats arrive with passengers, others with supplies. Porter Ali Asghar hauls out 50-pound sacks of potatoes piled high in one boat. His feet in the mud, he swings a sack onto his shoulders. Fishermen hold his hands for support as he wobbles.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Laughter).

HADID: He slaps down a sack onto a cart hitched to a donkey. A family of five arrive crammed on a motorbike. They climb into a waiting boat.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOAT MOTOR RUNNING)

HADID: One of the women is Zinat. She squeezes into the hull beside the motorbike.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: (Non-English language spoken).

ZINAT: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: It's all they have. They lost their home, her two cows, her buffalo and her six goats in the flood.

ZINAT: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: Zinat's 2-year-old daughter is sick with fever and diarrhea. They're heading to town to see if they can find her a doctor.

(CROSSTALK)

HADID: By the time they arrive...

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #6: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #7: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: ...It's dusk. The jetty road is lined with tents of people made homeless by the floods. Goats and cows are tethered to the road railings. Women build fires to cook dinner. Kids play catch.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #8: (Non-English language spoken).

HADID: One fisherman has dropped off his lost passengers. He's heading home, too - by boat. His village is also in that sprawling flood lake. He thinks soon the water will recede. They'll wind up this bus service and return to fishing, and their passengers will try rebuild their lives. Diaa Hadid, NPR News, Dadu.

