House, Senate leaders reach deal on Medicaid expansion for North Carolina

After months of failed negotiations, North Carolina House and Senate leaders announced an agreement to expand Medicaid on Thursday.

The proposal would expand the government-funded health care program to an estimated 600,000 people. North Carolina has been one of a handful of states that haven’t expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

.@NC_Governor calls #ncga Medicaid expansion deal "a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here." But he wants it to start immediately, rather than wait for the budget under the Republican plan #ncpol — Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) March 2, 2023

The federal government pays the majority of the cost of expansion. Until last year, Republicans in the state legislature had opposed the idea. They changed their minds, but couldn’t agree on whether to include other new health care regulations. The Senate had sought to reduce health care facility regulations known as Certificate of Need, but the state’s hospitals — and the House — initially said no.

The compromise now calls for a less dramatic reduction in those regulations. Senate leader Phil Berger said his chamber will modify a Medicaid expansion bill that passed the House last month and pass it in the coming weeks.

“We will move with all deliberate speed to move this forward,” Berger said.

Expansion wouldn’t take effect until this year’s budget is approved, likely this summer.

“Expanding Medicaid is a big deal for North Carolina and the more than half a million people it would help,” House Democratic Leader Robert Reives said in a statement. “It would increase access to care and help rural hospitals stay open. This is long overdue, but we still have work to do so that ensure this deal allows us to fully access federal funds.”

The bill would also add North Carolina to another federal health care funding program known as HASP.

This story will be updated.