NC House Majority Leader John Bell says he'll run for speaker

North Carolina House Majority Leader John Bell says he plans to run for House speaker after Tim Moore steps down at the end of next year.

Moore has served as speaker since 2015, and he recently said this term will be his last. He has said he is interested in looking at other elected offices — Congress could be a possibility depending on the outcome of redistricting — but didn't rule out running for re-election to his state House seat. But he said he's told fellow Republicans for months that he's "made it clear that this is my last term as speaker."

WUNC Politics The WUNC Politics Podcast is a free-flowing discussion of what we're hearing in the back hallways of the General Assembly and on the campaign trail across North Carolina.

Bell, R-Wayne, told the WUNC Politics Podcast that he's talked to colleagues about his interest in the job.

"I feel like I've got a great reputation," Bell said. "I feel like I've worked hard to earn that trust. But we've still got a long ways to go to get through this session first."

Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln and chair of the budget committee, also says he's considering a run for speaker.

"We have several members that I believe have potential to serve in the role of speaker and do it well," Saine told WUNC. "I certainly believe I would be counted by most of our members as someone who fits that description, and I have been approached by a number of our members and others to consider the possibility."

Current Speaker Pro Tem Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, told WUNC she's not running. Another possible candidate for speaker, House Rules Chairman Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, could not be reached for comment Friday.