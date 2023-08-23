Candidates for Charlotte City Council answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).

At-Large

DIMPLE AJMERA (D) (INCUMBENT)

DIPZYSWORLD Dimple Ajmera, candidate for Charlotte City Council At-Large

Occupation:

Charlotte City Council At-Large

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

Charlotte City Council At-Large (since 2017) and Board of Commissioners - Charlotte Housing Authority

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

We must restore trust in our public transportation by addressing safety, reliability, and efficiency concerns.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

We need to continue implementing a competitive pay plan to recruit and retain the best talent. Additionally, we need to continue focusing on the alternative to violence initiative that has shown early success.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

I have been an advocate for the Strategic Energy Action Plan. We have come a long way since 2017, but more work needs to be done. We must look at alternatives, such as procuring clean energy through regional solar farms to meet our 2030 goals. Additionally, we must look at federal grants and other funding sources.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative focuses on the following:



Bridging the Digital Divide

Investing in Corridors of Opportunity

Transform Johnson C. Smith University for the Future

Catalyzing Employer Commitment

We are making steady progress in each of these areas.

JAMES “SMUGGIE” MITCHELL (D) (INCUMBENT)

Mitchell has not responded.

LAWANA SLACK-MAYFIELD (D) (INCUMBENT)

David Boraks / WFAE LaWana Slack-Mayfield, candidate for Charlotte City Council At-Large

Occupation:

Student/Community Volunteer

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

Currently serving in my 5th term on Charlotte City Council, 4-terms as the District 3 representative, 1-term as an At-Large member. Current member of the LGBTQ+ Meck Dems and the NC International Minority Coalition member. Formerly served on various Boards/Commissions locally, statewide and nationally.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

Part of the challenge is when the previous director of CATS removed community stops in neighborhoods which reduced ridership due to lack of access. Charlotte should move forward with instituting the neighborhood routes along with partnering with local ride-share companies to complete the last-mile connection. I also recently discussed with the City Manager that if we view transportation through an Equity lens you will see that Light Rail is on an honor system where the Bus is paid to ride immediately upon boarding. We should consider either free transportation or a pay-as-you-can for bus riders as this income from ridership does not create a large revenue source for the City.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

Charlotte needs to return to Community Policing with officers living in the communities and becoming active in the neighborhoods in which they live, this will build relationships and could create more opportunities for positive exposure to local officer roles. We also need to include racial bias training for all officers and when considering lateral hiring of outside officers make sure they do not have any aggressive actions towards residents in their files. Also, we can not discount the growth of Charlotte over the past four years, the low wages paid, and the increased unaffordability of housing options. Public safety starts in the community and more support should be given to locally created Violence Interrupter programs.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

First Charlotte needs to re-word its language in regards to clear-cutting areas for development with the ability to pay a fee in lieu or the usage of planting of seedlings that will take years to grow, more greenspace must be included so we do not become the "concrete jungle" many cities are. Charlotte also has an opportunity to utilize more "Green" build technology that will reduce carbon waste during construction & allows for better recycling of materials. I also support the idea of NOT in-filling every piece of vacant land to sustain more mature trees and not continuously displace our native wildlife.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

First I feel an opportunity was missed by not informing and creating the program in partnership with previous council members, although the funding has exceeded its goals as a current council member I do not know the real priorities and how they align with the needs of the residents as far and increased house revaluation and how we are helping residents to "Age in Place" when the funding approved by Council to help offset rising costs only increased the County's funding grant to $600 when many working poor residents have seen a tax increase over $1,500, the initiative should have clear funding access to help those residents along with updating the AMI numbers to reflect the local impact of rising costs to live in the City. Also, outside of the YWCA recent viewing and discussion on the 1619 Project I do not know of many "racial equity" discussions the funds have helped to facilitate in neighborhoods.

What else do you want to address that we haven’t asked?

It has been concerning the ability to vote on multiple Consent items with little to no discussion on the merits of each project and the impact it is having in the community from over-building in neighborhoods that do not have the road, sanitary or water infrastructure and the impact on residents from congestion to sewer back-up into homes of established neighborhoods. This can be addressed by slowing down development approvals enough to re-set the goals of the city along with better coordination of road widening, sidewalks, sewer, planting strips, road repair, curb & gutter for projects so neighbors are not being negatively impacted by construction, and traffic jams for multiple years.

VICTORIA WATLINGTON (D) (INCUMBENT)

Watlington has not responded.

BEN COPELAND (D)

Copeland has not responded.

CHARLENE HENDERSON (D)

Henderson has not responded.

STEVEN DIFIORE (L)

Steven DiFiore for NC Governor. Steven DiFiore, candidate for Charlotte City Council At-Large

Occupation:

Procurement Manager

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

In 2017 I ran for Charlotte City Council and in 2020 was our party's Gubernatorial candidate. I've been active in advocacy for Pastor Moses Colbert in Gastonia as they try to shut down his church for providing for the homeless.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

The bus system needs improvement to be the public transit backbone a world class city deserves. Rather than spend huge sums on streetcars that money should be invested in a city spanning modern bus network.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

I would like to see more conflict resolution programs. There are several in Charlotte that have promising result. More collaboration with those organizations should help improve neighborhood safety.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

Carbon-neutral by 2030 isn't realistic goal. Improving our public transit infrastructure to be more reliable and consistent is a necessary step in that direction, with the added benefit of improving urban mobility.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

The inequity in our society is class based and the focus on race is a distraction from the root cause. Switching from race based initiatives to class based ones would see meaningful change.

JOHN X. HENNY (D)

Henny has not responded.

District 1

DANTE ANDERSON (D) (INCUMBENT)

Anderson has not responded.

District 2

MALCOLM GRAHAM (D) (INCUMBENT)

Graham has not responded.

GARY YOUNG (D)

Gary Young for Charlotte City Council District 2 / Facebook Gary Young, candidate for Charlotte City Council District 2

Occupation:

Supplier Diversity Manager

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:



BofA Black Business Owner Initiative – CLT Executive Leadership Team

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Board of Trustees

Next Level Leadership Development Program

McCrorey YMCA Board of Directors

Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Charlotte Business Resource Partners Steering Committee

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Dir. of Econ Dev

Chair, President

City of Charlotte – Charlotte Business INClusion (CBI) Advisory Committee

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

On the “shortage of drivers” issue, I believe there should be an intense and focused workforce development program to present the opportunity to become a driver for CATS to those in communities that do not think of this job opportunity as an outlet to economic gain. That’s a great segue to say you must ensure these same jobs are attractive for a person to provide for their family without still struggling economically in the city; attractive in time (PTO), salary, & benefits. A refined system should generate revenue to enhance ridership, therefore revenue.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

Our youth. If we are not going into communities, where our youth do not believe they have true opportunity to achieve the “American Dream” and changing their mindsets, then we aren’t curving crime or enhancing public safety. 70-75% of our nick knack and violent crimes are kids 14-25. If we are not using our influence to expose these kids in a positive way early on, then they will resort to things they see in their neighborhood, in the streets, or hear in their music. Working cohesively with our District Attorney, Sheriffs office, CMPD, judicial branch, other elected officials and grassroots organizations is the only way we can curb crime and enhance public safety.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

As much as I know I will push my cohorts to meet our local goals, I truly understand that issues such as are typically top down; meaning, I’d see how we as a Council & County Commission would be able to work with our legislator to truly come up with a solution(s) that is/are “people focused” rather than driven by strict party lines. From there, hopefully we can work federally once we’re aligned locally or regionally.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

As much time as it took to get Charlotte where it currently is in terms of socioeconomic mobility, it’s going to take that much time, if not more, to get us out of this hole. I think things are going well at the moment with the MREI; I’d simply like to see even more intentionality to reach the root of the plant (issue), rather than plucking at leaves. Meaning opening jobs, enhancing workforce development, and more transparency in communities that we know don’t look like or shape what this “new” Charlotte is becoming.

What else do you want to address that we haven’t asked?

I believe the city is doing a disservice to the constituents of Charlotte and the future generations of Charlotteans behind us by excommunicating the Arts & Science Council‘s (ASC) funding. Being born and raised here in Charlotte, I wholeheartedly understand the importance of the arts to the culture of our city; and for our council to cut future funding to said organization only highlights the nuisance of disconnection between certain members of council and the community.

District 3

TIAWANA BROWN (D)

Brown has not responded.

MELINDA LILLY (D)

Lilly has not responded.

WARREN TURNER (D)

Warren Turner / Facebook Warren Turner, candidate for Charlotte City Council District 3

Occupation:

Retired

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

I served on City Council for four terms representing District 3.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

Since there are routes that have lower ridership than others, CATS has to make informed decisions about how to allocate its staff which means that those routes with lower ridership are the first ones to be removed or to experience a reduction in frequency. One answer would be to increase the density (people and new housing) within those areas where there appears to be lower ridership. A great example of this is the first leg (9.2 miles) of the light rail that was built within District 3 under my leadership when the ridership exceeded projections due to the increased density. Although we are talking about bus ridership, it still requires a higher density, frequency in routes, and dependability (timely schedules). In order to address the shortage of drivers, CATS would need to consider providing better working conditions, better pay, and a support system that protects all CATS employees. Additionally, consideration for a bonus system based on attendance and the safe operation of the bus on a quarterly basis might be helpful.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

Unfortunately, our recruiting problem is not just a Charlotte problem, but one that faces our nation. The city and its citizens must support our public safety officers. It is our responsibility as parents and leaders to teach our young and old to respect the authority of our public safety officers. Day in and day out, these individuals put their lives on the line for the citizens of Charlotte. Public safety is a community issue that we must work together to determine a plan forward. We must be proactive and begin to have more dialogue with the community regarding public safety issues. We must come together to develop solutions and build a sense of trust with our public safety officers before trouble comes. If we did that, we would have a better outcome in the long run. In my opinion, if we started a public safety explorer program beginning in middle through high school, this would be a great opportunity to get young people interested in public safety and could potentially lead to having a larger pool of candidates.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

As a result of the pandemic, there was a reduction in the production of carbon-neutral vehicles which limited the number of these vehicles purchased for the city motor fleet. However, the city must get back to making this a priority. We can continue to move towards this goal by replacing the entire city fleet with carbon-neutral vehicles where possible and by investing more in the city’s future mobility plan for use by our citizens (i.e., better public transportation that is dependable) as well as creating more tree save areas, and increasing wooded buffers along the interstates.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative appears to be gaining momentum across the four focus areas. A significant indicator of its overall potential for success is the increased financial support received to date ($245.5M of the $250M goal). In June of 2023, a report was issued to provide an update on this initiative. I think an important part of this initiative is hearing directly from those that are benefitting from the momentum. It is important that these individuals/organizations share their experiences with the community so that their testimonies will encourage other community members to become involved. Sharing these testimonies could also serve as a catalyst to increase financial support for this initiative.

What else do you want to address that we haven’t asked?

I would like to address tougher laws and policies regarding solicitation and vagrancy. We must address the abundance of solicitation in the right-of-way of our streets and highway systems. This includes intersections; off and on ramps; private, city, county, and state properties. This means we will need support from our state legislature. I will continue to stress that we have a drug addiction problem within our society, city, and nation. This is having a direct impact on our homicide and crime rates including drug trafficking, human trafficking, drug houses, illegal gambling houses, to name a few. It is with great concern that I believe we begin to resolve these issues by establishing a public-private partnership to build a major drug treatment facility and provide mental health support services.

JAMES H. BOWERS (R)

Bowers has not responded.

District 4

RENEE PERKINS JOHNSON (D) (INCUMBENT)

Johnson has not responded.

WIL RUSSELL (D)

Wil Russell / Facebook Wil Russell, candidate for Charlotte City Council District 4

Occupation:

Senior Construction Manager

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

2010: Incentive-Based Inclusionary Housing Citizens Advisory Committee

2013: Board member for City of Charlotte Neighborhood Matching Grants Fund and Member of Charlotte Business Advisory Committee

2014: Sustain Charlotte Board of Directors and Immigration Integration Task Force

2015: Prosperity Village Area Association (PVAA) and Lead collaborator Prosperity Hucks Area Plan

2019: Member of Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) Advisory Committee and advocated for a four-acre park space across several developments in the heart of Prosperity Village

2021: Appointed to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Planning Commission

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

To improve the bus system, we must address the driver shortage at CATS. To do that, we must ensure that our drivers have a safe working environment, providing safety and security on all CATS buses. We should also look at our drivers' pay scale and determine if funds are available to increase it.

We also need to re-examine the entire Charlotte bus network and determine if it meets the needs of our city. The bus system must also have consistent hours of operation for the bus to become a reliable and timely mode of transportation. Additionally, CATS should look into partnering with micro-transit companies to create a more expansive and convenient bus network.

Finally, we must use technology that allows CATS, micro-transit partners, and users to monitor ridership and bus demand in real-time.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

The city's priorities when it comes to public safety should be prevention. As a city and as a police force, we should be looking for ways to prevent homicides and violence, not simply react to them. We should examine police models that provide immediate aid and resources to communities affected by public safety issues.

We should also ensure that we are collaborating with commercial and residential property managers on public safety issues and resolve those issues before they grow into larger, areawide problems.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

At nearly 40% of the total emissions in Charlotte, the transportation sector is now the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. To meet our carbon-neutral climate goals as quickly as possible, we'll need to focus on reducing emissions from the transportation sector. To do that we should do the following:



Improve our public transit system so that it is reliable, predictable and has consistent hours of operation. Increased transit ridership will help reduce emissions from single-occupancy vehicles

Invest and expand greenways and bike lanes. Much like an improved transit system, expanding greenways and bike lanes would provide a low-emission alternative to residents traveling around the city

Create land use and zoning guidelines that prioritize people-orientated development and not auto-dominated development. Also allow developments to reduce required parking spaces if they can save existing trees and green space.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

The Mayor's Racial Equity Initiative has been working to reduce racial inequities and increase economic opportunities. Although it is primarily based in and around the Corridors of Opportunity, the Mayor's Initiative has allowed the city to streamline improvements to infrastructure, provided funding for socio-economic programs that target the digital divide and has set the table for the creation of affordable housing. The Mayor's program has been successful in catalyzing local corporate support and fundraising. I would like to see more funding directed toward the creation and retention of small and locally-owned businesses in the city.

What else do you want to address that we haven’t asked?

Thank you for allowing me to participate in this year's voter guide. The questions provided were thoughtful and displayed an understanding of the issues around Charlotte. I look forward to reading the Voter Guide in its entirety.

OLIVIA SCOTT (D)

Scott has not responded.

District 5

MARJORIE MOLINA (D) (INCUMBENT)

votemolina.com Marjorie Molina, candidate for Charlotte City Council District 5

Occupation:

Councilwoman for the City of Charlotte

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

While pursuing my undergraduate degree at Arizona State University I was chosen for the Capitol Scholar Program, a public policy program crafted for honors students to live and work in our nation's capital for the experience. I worked at the Nobel Peace Prize-winning international non-profit Physicians for Social Responsibility. The organization’s policy focuses are climate change, public health and nuclear proliferation.

Additionally, for more than 10 years, I’ve been a state leader for North Carolina with the organization United States Global Leadership Coalition. I am a current member of the North Carolina Advisory Committee.

I have been a registered CMS volunteer since 2013; I’ve served on the YMCA of Greater Charlotte Diversity, Inclusion and Global Association board; I was appointed to the Women’s Advisory Board in 2014 by the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners; I served 9-months with United Nations Women as a Global Champion of Women’s Economic Empowerment in 2015; I completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation Citizens Academy in Charlotte in 2015; I was appointed by Charlotte City Council, prior to election, to serve on the Equitable Development Commission. (CEDC)

In 2016 I managed a successful campaign office for Hillary for America.

I have organized with local, judicial, state, and congressional offices campaigns as well.

I serve on the Jobs and Economic Development Committee as well as the Housing, Safety, and Community Committee for Charlotte City Council.

I was appointed by the National League of Cities in 2022 to serve on the Federal Economic Development Committee and the Race, Equity, and Leadership Council.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has been riddled with a number of issues in recent months. The new interim leader, Brent Cagle, has made notable transparent progress that I feel confident will began to set our sails in the proper direction. As we continue to work through the challenges I know we must prioritize service reliability, peak period service travel, and revisit the conversation of convenience. How far do our residents travel to reach a bus stop? I know population utilization data will be key in driving the deliverables.

Frequency, reliability, and convenience must be the mantra for our local bus system.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

Considering the tension around the role of police officers, retention is an area of opportunity nationwide.

A framework to address violence based on a violence interruption methodology is a sound policy recommendation. The methodology must data-driven and evidence-based. Safe Charlotte has become one of the city’s most notable programs that I believe we need to continue to improve upon. Some examples of priorities I recommend to continue or expand would be the Alternatives to Violence (ATV) program. This program has received $2 million in federal funding and is currently deployed on Beatties Ford Rd, West Boulevard, and Nations Ford and Arrowood Rd.

The CARES Team; The Civilian Assistance: Response, Engage, Support Team is a unique pilot using the power of trained civilians to assist in deployment of resources. This program is currently focused in the Central Division that includes Uptown and South End. This is another program I recommend we continue to learn from and expand upon to best understand how to ensure resident safety throughout our city.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

Although it’s been widely accepted that the Strategic Energy Action Plan (SEAP) goals were aggressive at the onset, the city has made progress. The city now has almost 140 charging stations citywide, 10 different electric models in the fleet with plans to pilot EV police cruisers and fire engines in the future. The largest area of opportunity is the projected building energy usage by 2030. To continue to work towards that goal I recommend to address the challenges with the Green Source Advantage Program. The city just launched a new Power Down The Crown program to encourage stakeholder participation.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide, invest in 6 Corridors of Opportunity, transform Johnson C. Smith University, and work to ensure racial equity. The priority that I, as well as many others, have an emphasis on are the 6 Corridors of Opportunity. $15M of City funding has been committed to the Corridors over the past 2 years. What’s working is that the City has achieved $4.2M in federal matching funds, the City won a $12M RAISE grant for mobility projects, specifically on the Sugar Creek Corridor, and the city has launched a 3 year SafeBiz CLT program to ensure safety at businesses on the Corridors.

I believe that with each Corridor implementation we learn something new about possibilities. My hope is that when we began the Albemarle Road Corridor in East Charlotte we will have the best understanding possible to maximize revenue and resources. The Corridor, in addition to Eastland Yards, has the potential of creating a generational impact on the Eastside.

What else do you want to address that we haven’t asked?

I appreciate the opportunity to offer answers in English and Spanish. It was very challenging because Spanish is my second language but I hope the message came through just as clearly with the much needed help of translation tools.

VINROY REID (D)

Elect Vinroy Reid / Facebook Vinroy Reid, candidate for Charlotte City Council District 5

Occupation:

Entrepreneur

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

Three-term elected Officer of the State Democratic Executive Committee of North Carolina

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

Bus drivers are not being adequately compensated for their work. This is an issue across the United States. In addition, since the pandemic, safety has also been an issue for drivers and workers in all transportation industries. Bus drivers would need an increase in starting wages, and to solidify a working base, drivers can be offered a sign on bonus. I have consistently coordinated dinners to feed those in critical need in our community knowing that this issue wouldn't be as dire if livable wages were enforced, especially for city workers. Safety for our drivers is also an issue. Although funding is limited, another proposal or long term solution would be to manage the budget over the next 2 years to equip the busses with transparent dividers to reduce safety issues experienced by our bus drivers. When our drivers are taken care of, the system operates more efficiently, attracting ridership.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

Homelessness, poverty and mental illness contribute greatly to crime in our area. Increased livable wages, access to resources, and affordable housing reduces crime but can also reduce vacancies in the police department. Officers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve due to low wages and high rent. We can ensure our officers have an opportunity to live a quality life with homeownership programs for city workers and affordable housing. The city's priorities should be to make housing affordable for working citizens but especially for those who risk their lives daily to serve our community.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

Charlotte's Strategic Energy Action Plan, or SEAP has made some impact on our city's ability to move towards being carbon-neutral but have found challenges that are delaying the process. One of those challenges is funding which would be required at both the state and federal levels. My idea would be for the City Council and Mayor to work with the plans that are already in place and petition for the funds needed to complete the project at a faster pace.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

Charlotte continues to be one of the most diverse cities in our nation. The Mayor's Racial Equity Initiative has answered the call of making Charlotte a more culturally proficient community by raising the majority of its 250 million to meet its 4 goals. The program seems to be making traction as it was initiated in November of 2021. I am enthusiastic about collaborating with the mayor on these goals as Johnson C. Smith is one of Charlotte's hidden treasures which we need to bring to light by increasing academic standards. For now, I am focused on working with my fellow constituents on those goals which are already in place.

CURTIS HAYES JR. (D)

@curtishayesjr4clt / Instagram Curtis Hayes Jr., candidate for Charlotte City Council District 5

Occupation:

Business Owner

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

I work closely with Grassroots organizations and community leaders to ensure policies or creations of policies are implemented in our community to ensure that the quality of our city is enhanced.

The Charlotte Area Transit System has reduced bus routes because of declining ridership and a shortage of drivers. What should be done to improve the bus system?

In order to ensure that the community continues to utilize the transit system I suggest that we use shorter bus routes to alleviate long waiting periods for riders, along with re evaluating fair prices to assist riders with affordable transportation to and from their destination. We also must ensure the safety of our community riders and transit drivers.

Charlotte has been at or near 100 homicides each year for the past four years. At the same time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has had difficulty recruiting officers to fill all of its vacancies. What do you think the city's priorities should be when it comes to public safety?

We must make sure the city government assist the police and the community with building relationships. I would suggest that it would be easier to ensure that our city is safer, if police participate in community organizations to encourage our community to cooperate with making our city a safer place to live.

It appears the city will not meet its climate goals, which are to be carbon-neutral by 2030. What are your ideas for meeting those goals on time or as soon as possible?

It is important that we encourage our community to reduce personal emissions and become carbon neutral by driving efficiently, using more public transportation, educated more about green products, recycling, reducing our carbon footprints by decreasing our materialistic consumptions.

The Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative aims to improve racial equity and economic opportunity. How is it doing, and what (if anything) would you change?

I am elated that these areas are being explored. Our black and brown communities are seeing some change of improvement but, there is still room for further growth by bridging the digital divide by including middle-class families. When talking about investing in our corridors of opportunity I would like to see more training on how to receive grants and small business loans in our black and brown communities. Lastly, in catalyzing employee commitment implementing more programs to our youth in order to prepare for higher levels of education and in advancement in the workforce.

District 6

TARIQ BOKHARI (R) (INCUMBENT)

Bokhari has not responded.

STEPHANIE HAND (D)

Hand has not responded.

District 7

ED DRIGGS (R) (INCUMBENT)

Driggs has not responded.

