Candidates for the Town of Cornelius Mayor answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).

WOODY WASHAM (R) (INCUMBENT)

Washam has not responded.

DENIS P. BILODEAU (R)

Town of Cornelius Denis P. Bilodeau, candidate for Town of Cornelius Mayor

Occupation:

Retired Insurance Executive

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

Three term Cornelius Town Commissioner with one term as Mayor Pro Tem

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

Cornelius as well as the other northern Mecklenburg County towns have not received adequate resources in return for the amount of long term tax paid. While we appreciate CATS effort with Bus Rapid Transit solutions, more attention must be paid to providing adequate, affordable transportation. Northern Mecklenburg citizens are already burden by toll lane expense and have been waiting for rail solutions for over a decade. Transit solutions cannot be limited to a single town. It is time for the Charlotte / North Meck transit corridor to receive a better return on taxpayer investment.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

Similar to Charlotte's heavily weighted vote for the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization ( CRTPO), the surrounding towns would be better served with a more equitable approach to the MTC voting structure. Provisions should be made to give towns more of a voice especially when it comes to decisions impacting their area of need.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

Without question, citizen surveys point to traffic congestion as the biggest drain on quality of life in Cornelius and the Lake Norman region. While Cornelius has several NCDOT approved road improvement projects, the projects have been delayed for several years and have become more costly. The Northern Mecklenburg town mayors must come together to prioritize NCDOT projects for our transit corridor including an additional exit (exit 27). We should not wait for NCDOT however to implement small to medium traffic improvement projects which can be managed and paid for by our town. ( reimbursed by NCDOT as their financial situation improves) We must also make ride share options more attractive, convenient and affordable .

What should Cornelius do to address climate change?

As a town, Cornelius should press for energy efficient building and commuting. We must abide by our existing development regulations which call for the inclusion of green space and rural preservation. We should continue to find ways to get cars off the road by providing walkable/ bike friendly infrastructure and ride share options. Cornelius should have an EV conversion strategy for town owned vehicles as soon as practical as well as promoting the addition of convenient EV charging stations. throughout town.

What is your top priority as mayor of Cornelius?

As mayor, I will bring a greater sense of urgency and focus to the resolution of issues like traffic congestion and over crowding. My priority will be to bring action rather than administrative delays . I will create new ways to bring efficient /effective communication with a promise to " say what I will do and do what I say"!