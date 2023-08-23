Candidates for the Town of Davidson Mayor answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).

RUSTY KNOX (D) (INCUMBENT)

Town of Davidson Rusty Knox, candidate for Davidson Mayor.

Occupation:

Real Estate Broker

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

3 Term Mayor Town of Davidson

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

I don't feel that any of the towns in Mecklenburg County, excluding Charlotte, have seen enough return on the 1/2¢ sales tax. Keeping the monies local does nothing for expanding public transit throughout the region.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

It does not. This is why I've called for the existing inter-local agreement to be updated. The funds that the sales and use tax generate in Pineville, Mint Hill, Matthews, Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson and Mecklenburg County exceeds $70 million dollars. The voting structure should reflect a more evenly weighted votes.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

Affordable Living. We, the Town, in our new budget, committed 1¢ towards affordable housing. Our Affordable Housing Needs Assessment targets adding 592 affordable units. This is an aspirational goal, but our Town is committed. This is a continual fight in Davidson. I have always been a strong supporter of affordability in town, the flip side to that is in my real estate role I have to say it's $600,000+ just to get into town. Our core values clearly state that we will make every effort to provide affordable living in our Town.

What should Davidson do to address climate change?

In our new budget, we committed 1¢ to our new Sustainability program. Sustainability was identified specifically in our 2020 Comprehensive Plan. Many initiatives have started, many more are on the way, including hiring a full time Sustainability Coordinator. One quick example...We just dedicated Beaty Park in downtown Davidson.There are several raised planter boxes at the park entrance. All feature native, non-invasive plants. The boxes are filled with dirt and compost from our composting project, Davidson Composts. With the adoption of the new budget, we have funded our food waste collection program for all residents of Davidson.

What is your top priority as mayor of Davidson?

I ran in 2017 to be a steward of Davidson. My role has not changed. I fight everyday to protect our Town. My three main areas of focus are Affordable Living, Mental Well-being and Transportation. Being Mayor of my hometown is the best job I've ever had. Yes, job. I do this full time, spending 40+ hours a week at Town Hall. I still refer real estate clients to others in my office at Allen Tate Davidson, but if you are going to do this right, you have to be all in.