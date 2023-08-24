Candidates for the Town of Matthews Board of Commissioners answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).

KEN MCCOOL (INCUMBENT)

McCool has not responded.

MARK TOFANO (INCUMBENT)

Tofano has not responded.

RENEE GARNER (INCUMBENT)

Occupation:

Current Commissioner for the Town of Matthews, UNC Grad Student, Artist, and Mom

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

I am currently serving my fourth year (second term) on the Matthews Board of Commissioners. I've served on the Board of Directors for the NC Herb Association (a farm commodity organization), and am a member of the Matthews Human Services Council. I am serving on the Board of Directors for the Arts & Science Council, as the Matthews rep on the Charlotte Regional Transportation Organization, and as the Matthews rep on the Municipal Education Advisory Committee.

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

CATS keeps adequate records to show that we receive in services what we contribute in sales tax to the entity. Does that mean CATS couldn't or shouldn't scale up in the municipalities surrounding Charlotte? Absolutely they should--we have limited stops and access to transit, and I wholeheartedly believe if we worked with the organization while advocating for partnerships with developers, we could dramatically increase ridership.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

This is a much bigger discussion than I probably have space for here--the MTC is structured much like the CRTPO. With the current voting structure, there is very limited room in the voting structure to successfully debate with a dissenting opinion. That, of course, depends on the Charlotte representative at the table and their approach to leadership and regional planning. It's also not a given that Charlotte's political body necessarily agrees with CATS' strategic plans, though.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

The biggest quality-of-life issue for Matthews is development. We are an attractive town that offers great quality-of-life, which means there is a demand for more housing. Housing is often blamed for traffic and congestion; whether the perception is accurate, we need to plan in a multi-pronged fashion simultaneously: types of development and types of transportation. We must recognize that to combat traffic and congestion, we cannot keep developing in the same ways as we have in decades past. People love Matthews' quaint downtown, but we need to find ways to bring both gentle density and safe, comfortable multi-modal transportation options to neighbors outside of the downtown walking radius. This is where planning ties into congestion--without these smaller pockets of walkability, we'll always have a traffic issue and suburban communities will be resistant to any level of density. According to the federal Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, in 2021, 52% of all trips, including all modes of transportation, were less than three miles, with 28% of trips less than one mile.

What should Matthews do to address climate change?

Above and beyond all else, Matthews needs a collective approach to address climate change. We need all of the voices on the board to collaborate and create a roadmap that addresses the contributing factors that are harming our air, water, and soil quality. We, the leadership in Matthews, must continue preserving large pockets of land as park space to maintain older growth tree canopy. We must also press developers to a higher percentage of tree save and to incorporate transit and multi-modal transportation in their designs. I'm not sure why CATS doesn't offer transit passes to multifamily housing developments much like they do for employment centers--this could be an amenity that sets one complex apart from the rest. Transit is obviously an important aspect for addressing climate change. While I'm excited about the possibility of the light rail, we need the flexibility of buses to bring employees into Matthews from the surrounding municipalities. On the point of easing congestion as a method to address climate change, we need affordable housing within close proximity of our major employers. The workforce in Matthews is largely low-wage, adding to peak travel time congestion and idling engines.

What is your top priority as a commissioner of Matthews?

My focus has and continues to be focused on transportation solutions. I firmly believe we cannot widen our way out of congested roads and must advocate for equitable solutions that literally and figuratively bridge our community.

GINA HOOVER (INCUMBENT)

Hoover has not responded.

JOHN URBAN (INCUMBENT)

Urban has not responded.

DAVID GAERTNER

Gaertner has not responded.

LEON THREATT

Threatt has not responded.

JONATHAN CLAYTON

Clayton has not responded.

JEFF MILLER

Occupation:

Property Manager

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

14 years as a Town Commissioner, 2 Years with Matthews Park & Recreation Advisory Board

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

Not sure

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

Not sure

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

Traffic congestion. Continue to build parallel roads - McKee Rd extension, Independence Point Parkway.

What should Matthews do to address climate change?

Nothing

What is your top priority as a commissioner of Matthews?

Public Safety

SEBASTIAN SADOVSKY

Occupation:

Manager

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

Participated in several political campaign as organizer for candidates that were elected in the Town of Matthews.

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

CATS needs to be MORE USED by ALL segments of our population. I believe in PUBLIC Transportation.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

I believe in one Town, one vote....!!!

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

The biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents in the Town of Matthews is HIGHER taxes so please read my leaps, NO NEW TAXES....

What should Matthews do to address climate change?

Matthews residents should use massively PUBLIC Transportation and less cars to address climate change

What is your top priority as a commissioner of Matthews?

PLEASE READ MY LIPS, NO NEW TAXES....!!!!

GEORGE YOUNG

Young has not responded.

DAVID WIESER

Wieser has not responded.

