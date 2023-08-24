Candidates for the Town of Mint Hill Mayor answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).

BRAD SIMMONS (INCUMBENT)

Town of Mint Hill Brad Simmons, candidate for Mint Hill Mayor.

Occupation:

Corporate Apparel

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

2 Term Mayor

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

The data shows that Mint Hill does not receive its proportional share of transit services funded by the half-cent sales tax; however, we look forward to continuing our joint efforts to arrive at a more just and equitable distribution of this crucial regional service.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

I would not say that the city fails to listen to the voices of the surrounding towns, but I would say that they oftentimes struggle to hear and prioritize us.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

Simply put, trying to manage all the growth and pressures for additional development. Obviously, infrastructure and transportation come to the forefront of most resident’s minds when they see new developments springing from the ground, but I think it is crucial that we work together to make sure we preserve the sense of community that draws people to Mint Hill.

What should Mint Hill do to address climate change?

Dating back to 2011 and the construction of our Town Hall, the Town has looked for sustainable and energy efficient ways to construct and operate our facilities. I don’t foresee those efforts and others ceasing anytime soon.

What is your top priority as mayor of Mint Hill?

My top priority is seeing through to completion our much needed public services facility that will provide for essential public safety and maintenance services for decades to come.

