Indian Trail Mayor

Candidates for mayor of Indian Trail answered questions from WFAE about why they should be elected (or reelected).

DAN SCHALLENKAMP

Elect Dan Schallenkamp / Facebook Dan Schallenkamp, candidate for Indian Town mayor.

Occupation:

IBM Software Product Manager - Retired after 25 consecutive years with IBM. I worked in IT my whole career after graduating from UNC-Charlotte with a computer science degree. I traveled extensively during my career with the opportunity to visit all 48 lower states and much of Canada on business, pleasure, or both. I enjoyed international business travel including: England, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Australia, Poland and Singapore. Having seen our country and many others I have a good sense of what other cities and towns have done right and wrong.

Political experience and/or advocacy groups you are affiliated with:

As a 29 year resident of Indian Trail I proudly served 4 years on the Indian Trail town council from December 2005 to December 2009. During those 4 years I drove many positive reforms toward more efficient, open, and transparent local government. We worked hard to put the citizens back into the driver’s seat. Sadly many of the reforms we put into place have eroded in the years since then and need to be put back into place. Please visit, Like, and Follow my campaign Facebook page 'Elect Dan Schallenkamp' for more details.

Does your town get adequate resources from the Charlotte Area Transit System considering the countywide half-cent sales tax that helps fund it? If not, do you think your town would be better served keeping the money to create its own transit solution?

(Note: I believe only Mecklenburg has the half-cent sales tax for transit. Union County does not therefore that part of the question does not apply to Indian Trail.) Earlier this summer Indian Trail contributed $18,000 to help Union County fund the continuation of CATS 74X Express service with a stop in Indian Trail. This was the right thing to do in order to keep this valuable transit service as an option for citizens who need to travel to Matthews or Charlotte. As Indian Trail grows we must consider additional public transit options and opportunities.

In its role on the Metropolitan Transit Commission, does the city of Charlotte (54% voting power) listen to the needs of surrounding towns?

(Note: Another question that pertains mainly to Mecklenburg county rather than Union). Indian Trail and other Union County towns are non-voting regional participants the MTC. It is very important for Indian Trail to be engaged in the MTC however our influence is limited at best given that we do not have a vote.

What is the biggest quality-of-life issue facing residents of your town and how will you address it?

Traffic, school overcrowding and public safety are the biggest quality-of-life issues facing Indian Trail residents. There are several very exciting road projects that will begin to break ground in the next 1 to 3 years. This will bring some much needed traffic relief in a few areas (Monroe Road, Indian Trail Road, Chestnut Parkway extension, etc.). However, by the time these projects are complete, if we continue to allow unmanaged, uncontrolled growth, our roads will never be adequate and school overcrowding will be a continual issue. We must plan our future growth in a way that strives for a balance between property rights, small town feel and quality-of-life. With regard to public safety, I will not compromise on public safety. I will ask the town council to constantly review crime statistics and listen closely to the experts and professionals in law enforcement to us help ensure that we are always prepared for and stay ahead of crime. I strongly support our law enforcement contract with the Union County Sheriff's Office.

What should your town do to address climate change?

One of the best things we can do in Indian Trail is to make our town your first choice for shopping, entertainment, dining and work. Shorter car trips to shop and get services locally will go a long way to reducing road miles. As a bonus, every dollar spent in Union County allows more and more sales tax dollars to return to our county and to Indian Trail helping to lower our property tax burden. I would also like to see a much more walkable and bike friendly Indian Trail so many individuals can choose to leave the car at home for certain activities. Finally, I want to work with local businesses in partnership with Union County, the state and others to make sure there are ample EV charging stations throughout our town.

What is your top priority if elected?

Open and transparent local government is my top priority however, this priority is a tie with public safety. You really can not have one without the other. When I say open and transparent government I mean the following: 1) the mayor especially has the job of informing the public about the business of the town, genuine consensus building, inform the citizens of the hard choices when it comes to project costs and trade-offs, don’t simply ask ‘would you like to have XYZ?’ but also share the potential cost range of XYZ and how it may impact town savings and the town tax rate; 2) town council members who have all available information long before they are asked to vote, the information must be available at least a week or ten days prior to a vote so they have ample time to read, understand and ask questions during the meeting; 3) let voters weigh-in on large multi-million dollar expenses far in advance, it is their money, they may not always agree on how their money is spent however, they should be informed and provided with an opportunity to express their opinion on the matter.

