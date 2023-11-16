Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams to reopen factory after finding new owner

A Georgia home furnishings company is buying Taylorsville-based Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. The furniture maker abruptly closed its factories and stores in August, and then filed for bankruptcy.

In a statement, Surya said it “will reintroduce the brand as a trade-only partner, accessible to leading interior designers and design-driven retailers. Classic MG+BW designs and quality will be preserved and celebrated under Surya’s stewardship.”

Company co-founder and namesake Mitchell Gold said he supports the purchase and will serve as an advisor to Surya’s leadership.

“I now see a promising next chapter for the brand we built over 30 years," Gold said in a statement. "Surya’s deep understanding of the market, alignment with our design philosophy, and proven track record to drive future success creates a winning formula. I am enthusiastic about supporting them in any way I can."

Surya said it will reopen the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams factory in Taylorsville, which employed about 700 people before it closed in August. A sign posted on the gate read, "Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to continue business operations."

In a bankruptcy petition filed in September, the company said it shut down after it failed to receive promised funding from PNC Bank. Twenty-five retail stores in the U.S. and Canada also closed.

The Taylorsville plant will re-open, and Surya said it expects to begin shipping furniture in the first quarter of 2024. It’s not clear how many workers will be rehired.

