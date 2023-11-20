© 2023 WFAE
Hollywood and the holidays

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published November 20, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST
Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Nia DaCosta speak onstage during D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
Hollywood has had a whirlwind of a summer.

It’s been more than a week since the Screen Actors Guild ended its nearly four-month strike against Hollywood studios and streamers. Actors got a new contract with higher wages – plus bonuses for work that gets especially popular on streaming platforms. The new contract also established rules on the use of artificial intelligence when it comes to replicating an actor’s voice or likeness.

Show business experts estimate that the strike cost the California economy more than $6 billion. And the financial losses are about hundreds of millions of dollars for other states with significant production facilities.

Disney is one production company that has had brighter days. Its new movie “The Marvels,” which opened in theaters Nov. 10, was the worst domestic opening for a Marvel film in history.

We’ll look at that fallout, plus some new watching we can do this holiday weekend.

