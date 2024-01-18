Biden announces high-speed internet investment in NC as part of nationwide broadband goals

In a visit to Raleigh Thursday, President Biden promoted his administration's plan to improve high-speed internet access in North Carolina.

The president said another $82 million in federal COVID relief funds would go toward laying the infrastructure to connect 16,000 more households to high-speed internet. North Carolina has already invested more than $700 million in internet connectivity through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the White House.

"Fiber-optic cable is being laid in the ground as we speak," Biden said. "Over the next three years, over 300,000 homes and businesses all across North Carolina will be connected with affordable, high-speed internet."

The Biden administration wants nationwide access to high-speed internet by 2030.

The Census Bureau says in 2022, 87% of North Carolina households had internet with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second, which is considered fast. But coverage in rural counties is significantly lower.

"High-speed internet isn't a luxury anymore. It's a necessity," Biden said, citing the need for faster connections between doctors' offices and patients who need to be seen remotely.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also set aside $14 billion to give low-income households discounts on their internet bills of up to $30 per month. Eligible families have to sign up by Feb. 7.