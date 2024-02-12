© 2024 WFAE
Jeffrey Rosen on 'the pursuit of happiness'

WAMU 88.5 | By Emilce Quiroz
Published February 12, 2024 at 3:12 PM EST
Jeffrey Rosen, author of "The Pursuit of Happiness"

The Declaration of Independence promises the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

At a time when the language and intent of the Constitution are under intense scrutiny, one legal scholar is particular is out to explore what the founders may have meant when they defined that last part as an inalienable right.

Nowadays, most of us think of happiness as something that results from the pursuit of pleasure. But writer and historian Jeffery Rosen says the Founding Fathers had other ideas.

We talk to Rosen, the president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, about his latest book, “The Pursuit of Happiness,” and what the founders had in mind for our country.

