The News Roundup – Domestic

Published March 1, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) departs the Senate chamber in Washington, DC. McConnell announced Wednesday that he would step down as Republican leader in November.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will retire from his position on Capitol Hill in November. The GOP leader leaves behind a legacy of partisan gamesmanship, fundraising advocacy, and thwarted oversight.

Michigan sends a message.Couldits primary shape US foreign policy between now and November?

After a decade of hushed work, Tech giant Apple has halted its plans to release an electric vehicle that could have driven itself. It’s a rare move for a company that doesn’t usually abruptly end such high-profile projects.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

