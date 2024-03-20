© 2024 WFAE
Rap artist Lil Jon's latest album is a guided meditation

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Hadeel Al-ShalchiMichael Radcliffe
Published March 20, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT
Chelsa Christensen
/
Courtesy of the artist
Lil Jon finds his calm on Total Meditation, a new album whose reflective title is no joke.

It's rapper and DJ Lil John, and he now wants you to turn it way down. His latest project is a guided meditation album called "Total Meditation".

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
