The mental health care system in North Carolina has been failing for years. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than those who get caught up in the criminal justice system, out of sight, therefore out of mind for the general public and policymakers. But their plight — and the brokenness of the mental health system — affects everyone in the state.
Watch the 'Fractured' documentary
WFAE, PBS FRONTLINE and Firelight Media present the "Fractured" documentary. The film highlights the two-year investigation and radio broadcast series on the mental health system in North Carolina.
A conversation with some of the participants from the film follows the screening.
Panelists:
- Kody Kinsley, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services
- Dana Miller Ervin, lead reporter for the "Fractured" series on WFAE
- Durwin Briscoe, Cleveland County chief deputy
- Débora Souza Silva, FRONTLINE/Firelight Media fellow and director of "Fractured" documentary