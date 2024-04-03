© 2024 WFAE
Florida's new abortion ban and the race for the White House

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published April 3, 2024 at 8:37 AM EDT
A view of the Florida State Capitol building in Tallahassee, Florida.
A view of the Florida State Capitol building in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida is the last bastion of abortion access in the southeast – but that’s about to change.

Starting next month, the state will ban abortion past six weeks of pregnancy. It follows Monday’s decision by Florida’s state Supreme Court to uphold a 15-week abortion ban, a move that removed the barriers for a separate six-week ban to effect on May 1.

But in a separate ruling, the court also agreed to let residents weigh in on the issue through a November ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

That could open a new path to victory for Joe Biden in the General Election.

What’s going on and why?

