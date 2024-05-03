BPR Weekly News Round-Up: Buncombe Co. budget, Malvern Hills pool, Indigenous justice
Senior Regional Reporter Lilly Knoepp and Growth and Development Reporter Felicia Sonmez talk about the top headlines this week from across the region:
- Will Asheville rebuild Malvern Hills Park pool with bond money? Community pushes for plan.
- Buncombe budget primer: How the county spends more than $600 million
- Whooping cough outbreak in Henderson Co. at ‘community-level’ spread, director says
- Murdered, missing – never forgotten: Cherokee annual march highlights recent solved case