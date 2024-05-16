© 2024 WFAE

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
Internally displaced women wait in a queue to collect aid from a group at a camp in Gadaref on May 12, 2024. Clashes reignited between the Sudanese army and rival paramilitaries earlier this week in the key Darfur town of El-Fasher, killing at least 27 people in one day.
As Russia continues to make gains in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has canceled all his trips abroad. U.S. Secretary of state Antony Blinken traveled to Kyiv and has promised additional aid to Zelenskyy’s troops.

As paramilitary forces surrounded the Sudanese town of El Fasher, civil groups are warning that millions of people trapped in the city could be in danger. Dozens have been killed in fighting last weekend.

Qatar’s prime minister expressed concern over the state of peace talks between Israel and Hamas, saying that they were almost at a standstill.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

