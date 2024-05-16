Wawa’s first store location in North Carolina has officially opened

Wawa’s new store is in Kill Devil Hills in Dare County. The popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas chain is known for its fuel service as well as its sandwiches, including its hoagies.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to celebrate Wawa’s grand opening. The event included a “Wawa through the Ages history parade," a sandwich building competition between local fire and police teams, and dancing mascots. The new Dare County location will feature a 6,000 square-foot storefront, eight gas pumps, and 52 parking spots, according to a press release last year.

Wawa has dozens of North Carolina locations planned over the next decade. Some store locations expected to open this year are in Elizabeth City, Wilson, Rocky Mount and Greenville. More planned Wawa stores in North Carolina announced this week include Fayetteville, Jacksonville and Wilmington.

Last year, the Hope Mills Board of Commissioners in Cumberland County also approved a Wawa Travel Center to come to the area. Wawa announced this week it would be its first in the U.S., and it’s expected to open in 2025. They also plan to open up to 15 more store locations in the Fayetteville region. Wawa has over 1,000 locations in Washington D.C. and seven states, including Virginia.

