How the US handles the release of Americans held abroad

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published August 14, 2024 at 8:05 AM EDT
Evan Gershkovich greets his mother Ella Milman after he arrived back in the United States as U.S. President Joe Biden looks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Evan Gershkovich greets his mother Ella Milman after he arrived back in the United States as U.S. President Joe Biden looks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

It’s after midnight in Texas. On a military base tarmac, a plane lands. The door opens and one American after another steps out into the summer night. Their names are Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich,and Alsu Kurmasheva.

A landmark prisoner exchange with Russia on Aug. 1 released the three Americans, as well as American green card holder Vladimir Kara-Murza. The effort involved multiple countries and months of negotiations.

What do we know about how the U.S. brokered this deal with Russia? What does it tell us about how to secure the release of Americans held abroad? And why has the risk of being detained by hostile governments increased?

Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
