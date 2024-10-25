Union County: N.C. House of Representatives District 55
N.C. House District 55 has approximately 53,000 registered voters and is 38% Democrat, 33% Republican and 29% unaffiliated. District 55 includes the rural eastern part of Union County and all of Anson County. Incumbent Republican Mark Brody is seeking his seventh term in the N.C. House.
Brody is a contractor and has been an N.C. House member representing District 55 for six terms. He was the primary sponsor on 25 bills in the 2023-24 session, including funds to support new teachers in some rural counties and to forgive school lunch debt. He has a mailing address in Union County. (Age 73)
Democrat Judy H. Little
Little has a sparse digital footprint and no campaign website but it appears that she graduated from South Piedmont Community College recently. She also appears to be a member of the Anson County Board of Education. (Age 63)