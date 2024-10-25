© 2024 WFAE

Union County: N.C. House of Representatives District 55

Published October 25, 2024 at 8:41 AM EDT

N.C. House District 55 has approximately 53,000 registered voters and is 38% Democrat, 33% Republican and 29% unaffiliated. District 55 includes the rural eastern part of Union County and all of Anson County. Incumbent Republican Mark Brody is seeking his seventh term in the N.C. House. 

Republican Mark Brody

Brody is a contractor and has been an N.C. House member representing District 55 for six terms. He was the primary sponsor on 25 bills in the 2023-24 session, including funds to support new teachers in some rural counties and to forgive school lunch debt. He has a mailing address in Union County. (Age 73)

Democrat Judy H. Little

Little has a sparse digital footprint and no campaign website but it appears that she graduated from South Piedmont Community College recently. She also appears to be a member of the Anson County Board of Education. (Age 63)
Union County 2024 Legislative Races