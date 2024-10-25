Union County: N.C. House of Representatives District 68
N.C. House District 68 is the southwestern party of Union County, adjacent to South Carolina and Mecklenburg County. It is 20% Democrat, 40% Republican and 39% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican David Willis is vying for his third term. His opponent on the ballot is a progressive newcomer to politics.
Robinson is an attorney who moved to Weddington five years ago from Texas. She says she is running because “the majority party has become tyrannical over science with the mask and vaccine mandates, over history and even reading with book bans and restricted curriculum, and even became an overbearing majority focused on taking the medical rights of parents, children, and women.” She is an advocate of gender-affirming care. She was the writer, producer and director of a play called “We the People,” which was presented to 1,700 5th graders. She has a bachelor’s and MBA from West Texas A&M and a JD from Western Michigan University (Age 49)
Willis is the incumbent in District 68. He is currently serving his second term. He is also the owner and operator of a Kiddie Academy preschool franchise in Charlotte’s Blakeney area. In the recent legislative session, he introduced bills to increase Medicaid reimbursements for obstetricians to reduce maternal mortality, to prevent health care providers to refuse emergency care to patients due to their vaccination status and to require the state to provide a middle school class for students to learn about different careers. He graduated from Appalachian State. He is the father of three and lives in Marvin. (Age ~46)