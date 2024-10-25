Union County: N.C. House of Representatives District 68

N.C. House District 68 is the southwestern party of Union County, adjacent to South Carolina and Mecklenburg County. It is 20% Democrat, 40% Republican and 39% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican David Willis is vying for his third term. His opponent on the ballot is a progressive newcomer to politics.

Democrat Cristal Robinson

Robinson is an attorney who moved to Weddington five years ago from Texas. She says she is running because “the majority party has become tyrannical over science with the mask and vaccine mandates, over history and even reading with book bans and restricted curriculum, and even became an overbearing majority focused on taking the medical rights of parents, children, and women.” She is an advocate of gender-affirming care. She was the writer, producer and director of a play called “We the People,” which was presented to 1,700 5th graders. She has a bachelor’s and MBA from West Texas A&M and a JD from Western Michigan University (Age 49)

Republican David Willis