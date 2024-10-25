Union County: N.C. Senate District 29

N.C. Senate District 29 is the eastern part of Union County, as well as all of Anson, Richmond and Montgomery counties and most of Randolph County. According to the N.C. Board of Elections documents, it is 31% Democrat, 39% Republican and 30% unaffiliated. Incumbent Republican Dave Craven is running to be elected for the third time. Craven won his 2022 general election by a margin of 46 percentage points.

Democrat Kevin Clark

Clark is a retired special forces “A team” member and civil affairs officer. He is also the chair of the Richmond County Democratic Party and ran for the county’s board of commissioners in 2022. The issues listed on his website are education and funding for schools and colleges, affordability of housing and healthcare, and fighting drug addiction. (Age 69)

Republican Dave Craven Jr.