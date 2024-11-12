Omni Grove Park Inn announces reopening date, cancels gingerbread competition

The Omni Grove Park Inn says it will reopen for overnight stays beginning Friday, Nov. 15. The historic hotel in Asheville had been closed for more than six weeks after Helene knocked out power and cut off water across the mountains.

The hotel has also canceled its popular National Gingerbread House Competition this year, but says some competitors will display their gingerbread creations at other nearby businesses from Nov. 23. - Jan. 5

Find the locations of those gingerbread homes on display on the Omni Park Grove Inn's website.

