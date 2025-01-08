Attorneys of the 2022 Raleigh mass shooting suspect are asking to delay his trial to next year

Austin Thompson’s attorneys are asking for the delay due to a brain injury he has.

On top of the brain injury, they also need extra time to investigate over eight terabytes of data downloads on cell phones and other electronic devices from Thompson and his family members, according to court documents.

The 17-year-old’s original trial date was set for Sept. 22 in Wake County Superior Court. The mass shooting that took place in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood left five people dead, and two others injured. Thompson's brother was among the victims.

Last year, his father, Alan Thompson pleaded guilty to improperly storing a handgun that authorities said was found with his son after the shootings. His dad entered the plea in Wake County court and received a suspended jail sentence as well as some probation. The father's attorney said Alan Thompson saw no warning signs that his son would commit violence.

Meanwhile, Austin Thompson faces five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, among other charges. He was 15-years-old at the time of the mass shooting, but he will be tried as an adult . Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said a motion to hear Thompson's attorneys' request is set for Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.